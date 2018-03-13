This week, Alphabet (GOOG) stays a Hold based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Hold recommendation for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and an analytical score that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GOOG has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

With a $404.8 billion market value, GOOG ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Internet Software/Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for GOOG by Portfolio Grader places it 53 among the 92 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 192 among the 324 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 1,943 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GOOG has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Alphabet a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GOOG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $1164.50 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GOOG currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

