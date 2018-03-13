This week, Amazon.com (AMZN) stays a Strong Buy

At $1598.39, Amazon.com (AMZN) a Strong Buy based on the most recent stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is based on reasoning that considers a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile. As a part of a sector and an industry group that are rated above average in attractiveness, the company's Strong Buy recommendation is all the more notable. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMZN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

AMZN is one of 14 companies within the Internet Retail GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 150 company GICS Retail Trade sector. AMZN has a market value of $764.2 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group AMZN's Portfolio Grader score ranks 1 among the 14 companies in this industry group.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Amazon.com has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. AMZN's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Amazon.com places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AMZN's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMZN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $1598.39 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMZN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.