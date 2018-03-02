This Week Apache (APA) Upgraded to a Sell

Apache (APA) a Sell at $34.27 based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. Being a part of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness makes Apache Corp's (NYSE:APA) Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to Sell, stand out even more. Reasons for this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. APA has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

The company is one of the 186 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector and is a member of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. APA has a market value of $13.1 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 116 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has earned average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. APA's grade for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Apache places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure APA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $34.27 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, APA currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.