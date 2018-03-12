This week, Biogen (BIIB) a Sell

At $286.10, Biogen (BIIB) a Sell based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), which was recently downgraded from a Hold, recommendation derives some benefit from being a component in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. Factors in this recommendation include a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average, analytical scores that are below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average. BIIB has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

BIIB is classified as a member of the 336 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 655 company GICS Health Technology sector. The market value of BIIB is $60.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BIIB puts it 221 among the 336 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 71 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores attained by the company are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BIIB's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Biogen a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BIIB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BIIB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $286.10 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BIIB currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

