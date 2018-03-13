This week, Citigroup (C) a Hold

At $76.11, Citigroup (C) Shares a Hold based on the latest analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. The rationale for Citigroup Inc's (NYSE:C) Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, is the result of analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. C derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked near average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to some extent. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

C is a component of the 32 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 996 company GICS Finance sector. C has a market value of $195.3 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 32 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 69 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Citigroup has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. C's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Citigroup a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge C's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of C's shares based on the recent $76.11 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.