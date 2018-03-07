This Week, Coca-Cola (KO) drops to a Sell

Coca-Cola (KO) a Sell at $43.93 based on the latest stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were below average in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

KO is one of 18 companies within the Beverages: Non-Alcoholic GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 154 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. KO's market value is $187.2 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 18 among the 18 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 30 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KO's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. KO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Coca-Cola's fundamental scores give KO a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views KO's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at KO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of KO's shares based on the recent $43.93 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.