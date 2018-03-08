This week, CSX (CSX) stays a Hold

The Hold for CSX (CSX) this week is based on the most recent stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Hold recommendation derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. Aspects of this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, and analytical scoring that is above average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

CSX is one of 9 companies within the Railroads GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 111 company GICS Transportation sector. CSX has a market value of $49.7 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The current CSX score from Portfolio grader places it 6 within the 9 companies in this industry group.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Railroads industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CSX has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CSX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CSX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give CSX a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CSX's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CSX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 56.250 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CSX currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.