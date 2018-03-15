This week, CVS Health (CVS) stays a Sell

CVS Health (CVS) a Sell at $67.05 based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and news. The Sell recommendation for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 1 area: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CVS has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

CVS is a constituent of the 6 company Drugstore Chains GICS industry group, which is part of the 150 company GICS Retail Trade sector. The market value of CVS is $68.0 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group Currently, CVS is ranked 3 among the 6 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 125 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores earned by the company are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CVS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. CVS Health's fundamental scores give CVS a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CVS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of CVS's shares based on the recent $67.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

