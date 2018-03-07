This week, Deere & Co (DE) a Buy

This week, Deere & Co (DE) drops to a Buy based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. Deere & Co's (NYSE:DE) current Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy, is based in part on an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive. The Buy recommendation for the company is all the more notable as a result of its being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

DE is one of the 278 companies in the GICS Producer Manufacturing sector and is a component of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of DE is $51.0 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DE puts it 14 among the 36 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DE has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DE's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Deere & Co a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of DE's shares based on the recent $158.51 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

