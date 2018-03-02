This week, Deere & Co (DE) a Buy

At $156.81, Deere & Co (DE) Shares a Buy based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, for Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded results that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 areas: an analytical score that is below average. DE has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

DE is one of the 279 companies in the GICS Producer Manufacturing sector and is a member of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group within this sector. DE's market value is $50.5 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for DE by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 36 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 10 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DE has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DE's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Deere & Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure DE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $156.81 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.