This week, Deere & Co (DE) stays a Buy

Deere & Co (DE) a Buy at $160.21 based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and analysis. Deere & Co's (NYSE:DE) current Buy recommendation is based in part on a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. Being in of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness, DE's Buy recommendation is all the more notable. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DE has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

As one of the 278 companies in the GICS Producer Manufacturing sector DE is a member of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group within this sector. DE's market value is $51.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DE puts it 12 among the 36 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 16 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DE has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DE's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Deere & Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views DE's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $160.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, DE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.