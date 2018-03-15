This week, DowDuPont (DWDP) a Sell

!SUMMSTORY1.2 based on the latest market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. DowDuPont Inc's (NULL:DWDP) Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average conclusions in 4 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and an industry group rated above average in attractiveness. DWDP has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 8 company Chemicals: Major Diversified GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 162 company GICS Process Industries sector. DWDP's market value is $160.7 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group DWDP's Portfolio Grader score ranks 7 within the 8 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Process Industries sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 18 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores received by DWDP are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are discernably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, DowDuPont places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view DWDP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of DWDP's shares based on the recent $68.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.