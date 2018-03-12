This Week, EOG Resources (EOG) drops to a Sell

EOG Resources (EOG) a Sell at $102.80 based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. EOG Resources Inc's (NYSE:EOG) Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is further impacted by being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average. EOG has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is a component of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 185 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of EOG is $59.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for EOG puts it 68 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 107 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EOG scores are below-average in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. EOG's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, EOG Resources places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EOG's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EOG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $102.80 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, EOG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.