This week, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) stays a Buy

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) remains a Buy this week based on the most current SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Freeport-McMoRan Inc's (NYSE:FCX) Buy recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive and analytical scoring that is above average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group, which is part of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. FCX's market value is $26.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 60 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 120 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FCX has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FCX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. FCX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. Freeport-McMoRan's fundamental scores give FCX a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view FCX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $18.51 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FCX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.