This week, General Electric (GE) stays a Strong Sell

General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell at $14.43 based on the most current market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Strong Sell recommendation for General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

The company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Producer Manufacturing, with a market value of $121.6 billion.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 87 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

General Electric has attained below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GE's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give General Electric a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $14.43 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.