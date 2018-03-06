This week, General Electric (GE) stays a Strong Sell based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Strong Sell recommendation for General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is based on reasoning that considers a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth. GE derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. GE has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

As one of the 278 companies in the GICS Producer Manufacturing sector the company is a constituent of the 13 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. GE's market value is $125.1 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group GE's Portfolio Grader score ranks 13 among the 13 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 85 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

General Electric has earned below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GE's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. General Electric's fundamental scores give GE a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $14.42 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.