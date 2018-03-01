This week, Gilead Sciences (GILD) stays a Hold

At $78.73, Gilead Sciences (GILD) a Hold based on the most recent stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. Being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated near average in attractiveness are factors in Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ:GILD) Hold recommendation which may have had positive impact. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes an analytical score that is well below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. GILD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

GILD ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $102.9 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Gilead Sciences has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GILD's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GILD's grade for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Gilead Sciences a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GILD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $78.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GILD currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.