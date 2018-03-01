This week, Lam Research (LRCX) stays a Buy

Lam Research (LRCX) remains a Buy this week based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. Lam Research Corp's (NASDAQ:LRCX) current Buy recommendation is based in part on a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. As a member of a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked above average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. LRCX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $30.6 billion market value, LRCX ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Electronic Production Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LRCX puts it 13 among the 39 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 104 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 1,150 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Production Equipment industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

LRCX has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LRCX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. LRCX's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Lam Research places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view LRCX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of LRCX's shares based on the recent $191.86 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.