This week, MGM Resorts International (MGM) stays a Buy

MGM Resorts International (MGM) a Buy this week based on the most recent SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average, and an analytical score that is near average. MGM has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 24 companies within the Casinos/Gaming GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 254 company GICS Consumer Services sector. MGM has a market value of $20.4 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for MGM by Portfolio Grader places it 17 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Casinos/Gaming industry group is ranked 1 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MGM has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. MGM's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. MGM Resorts International's fundamental scores give MGM a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MGM's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MGM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of MGM's shares based on the recent $35.91 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.