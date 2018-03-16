This week, Morgan Stanley (MS) stays a Hold

Morgan Stanley (MS) remains a Hold this week based on the latest stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. Factors in Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) current Hold recommendation are analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. Being in of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness are factors that may have positively impacted the company's Hold recommendation. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MS has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Investment Banks/Brokers, and in the top decile of sector group, Finance, with a market value of $102.1 billion.

The Finance sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MS has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Morgan Stanley places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MS's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $57.22 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MS currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.