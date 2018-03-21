Toys R Us Going-Out-of-Business Sale Starts March 22

The Toys R Us going out of business sale is happening starting tomorrow.

On Thursday, March 22, the toys retailer will experience the beginning of the end as the company will have one last hurrah in a liquidation sale that will see all its toys sell to children who want to explore the toy store one last time. The decision to shutter all its stores came last week, only a year after the company filed for bankruptcy with the hopes of revamping its business plan and reviving struggling stores.

Tomorrow’s liquidation sales will run until all Toys R Us locations run out of inventory and everything will sell with massive price cuts. Pretty much everything in the store will sell, with most locations kicking off their sales from tomorrow through June.

If you had been holding off on buying a new toy or game for a kid, this would be the right time to do it as you will soon not be able to get your collectives with the store. The Toys R Us going out of business sale comes as more and more people are buying toys and games online due to the convenience and affordable prices of doing so.

Nevertheless, going to the store is still a ritual for a number of families that want to see the toy before buying it.