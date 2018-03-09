Toys R Us Liquidation: What Consumers Can Expect

It looks like a Toys R Us liquidation may be in the works.

A recent report claims that the toy retailer is considering liquidation plans for its U.S. business. If this is the case, customers can likely expect a period of time when the company seeks to eliminate its inventory.

If a Toys R Us liquidation occurs, there will likely be a period of time where it will be selling items for heavy discounts as it goes out of business. The liquidation will likely include Babies R Us as well. This means it will be a perfect time for parents to grab great deals as the company shuts down.

The report claims that talk of a Toys R Us liquidation is still only that. The retailer has been looking for an investor to save it, but recent reports claim that no one is willing to step up and takeover the business, reports Bloomberg.

Talk of a Toys R Us bankruptcy first showed up in September of last year. Since the, the bankruptcy has been officially announced and the company has been looking for ways to cut costs. This included plans to close down 180 stores. Other reports from last month claim that additional store closings may be on the horizon.

News of a possible Toys R Us liquidation sent the shares of toy makers down as of noon Thursday. This includes Mattel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT ) stock dropping by 6% and Hasbro, Inc.

(NASDAQ: HAS ) stock dropping by 2%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.