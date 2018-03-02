Trade of the Day: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

To receive further updates on this Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.

This is the beginning of a new month, which means that the market should have a bullish bias as fund managers put new capital to work. Historically, stocks tend to rise about 70% of the time at the start of a month, although that certainly didn’t happen yesterday. Those managers may get the opportunity to buy at lower prices, however, as I believe that a retest of the Feb. 9 lows is in progress.

That was a very severe selloff we saw earlier this month and, because it went so far so fast, it created a strong level of support. While the major indices are likely to “retest” that support level at the lows, I do not think it will be violated to the downside. So, I’m willing to consider bullish plays while they’re at bargain-basement prices, and for today’s recommendation I’m joining Carl Icahn in taking a bullish position on Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL ).

His fellow activist investor, Bill Ackman, was always pretty bearish on Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF ) and made a presentation several years ago about how bad the company was – and was countered by Icahn, who of course saw a “short squeeze” going on, got in, and pressed the stock price way up, to the level it’s still at today. Now he’s aiming for a repeat performance with classic consumer-goods stock Newell Brands, maker of everything from Sharpie to Rubbermaid.

Here’s how I recommend trading the situation:

Buy to open the NWL Apr 27 Calls (NWL180420C00027000) at $1.45 or lower.

