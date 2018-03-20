Trade of the Day: QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

To receive further updates on this QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Fake-outs continue in the market, which is leading us to add a bearish trade to our positions as uncertainty rises. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) got a big downgrade on Monday, and near-term prospects are pointing towards continued deterioration in the company’s margins.

We like the potential for a big downside move in the short term after resistance in the $62 range has been retested and the stock failed to break higher. In the short-term, we expect to see prices in the $50 range now that the news catalyst that drove it higher in November — Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO )’s buyout — is a much, much lower probability.

‘Buy to open’ the QCOM May 57.50 Put (QCOM180518P00057500) for a maximum price of $2.65.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.

InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.