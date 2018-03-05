Trade of the Day: Two Ways to Trade Monster Beverage Corporation

Shares of energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST ) dropped hard last week on the back of its latest earnings report that missed analyst expectations. Given the sharp gap-down price action, two potential trades now set up for active investors and traders.

When Monster stock missed analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line in its latest quarterly report, traders didn’t take long to react negatively. The stock quickly dropped in after-hours trading and then fell more than 15% on March 1. Last week’s sharp selling pressure likely cleared many weak hands out of the stock, yet many Wall Street analysts kept their price targets in the high $60s to low $70s.

Monster Stock Charts



Moving averages legend: red – 200 week, blue – 100 week, yellow – 50 week

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that MNST stock had a clear and impressive breakout move in August 2017, slicing above horizontal resistance (black horizontal) around the $54-$55 area. This led to a powerful push higher right into the January 2018 broader stock market highs, where the stock overshot its 11-month up-trend.

In January, the stock became very stretched not only above its intermediate-term but also longer-term simple moving averages, which we can see with the MACD momentum oscillator at the bottom of the chart having reached “overbought” readings last seen in 2015.

As a result of last week’s roughly 18% drop, MNST stock has now once again reached the aforementioned breakout point for a revisit. While revisiting previous resistance often times is a healthy thing for stocks, when the drop back to support comes with strong downside momentum, it can lead to choppiness for a while.

From where I sit, I envision MNST stock ultimately being able to hold support somewhere in the high $40s to low $50s, but in order to get back into longer-term hold positions, I must first see a proven bottom-building process on the weekly chart. This has yet to take place.



Moving averages legend: red – 200 day, blue – 100 day, yellow – 50 day

On the daily chart, last week’s post-earnings selloff now has MNST stock significantly oversold. In fact, the last time the stock was this oversold as per its MACD momentum oscillator it was November 2016, which resulted in a quick 10% rally.

This current juncture in MNST stock now sets up for a near-term bullish bet.

More aggressive traders could try to buy some MNST stock for an oversold bounce back toward the $57-$58 area, using a stop loss at $52 on a daily closing basis.

