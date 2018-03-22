Trade of the Day: Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

To receive further updates on this Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bearish trade on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

VZ has been in a strong downtrend since early February, and it is now making another bearish break out of a multi-week consolidation range and below a key up-trending support level. Treasury yields are moving higher once again, and that is putting pressure on the strong 4.99% dividend yield VZ is currently offering.

While 4.99% may look like an attractive enough dividend yield to entice new investors, it’s important to remember that a rising dividend yield is simply a byproduct of a stock that is dropping. We expect VZ to continue falling to horizontal support at $46.

Buy to open the VZ May 47 Put (VZ180518P00047000) for a maximum price of $1.50.

