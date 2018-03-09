Twitter Verified Accounts May Be Coming to the Masses

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) announced that the company is considering rolling out Twitter verified accounts to all users, not just celebrities and public personalities.

Source: Twitter

The social media site’s CEO Jack Dorsey conducted a 47-minute live-stream on Periscope — owned by his company — in which he talked about how the company wants everyone to be able to get a blue check-mark in order to create more equality across all users.

“The intention is to open verification to everyone, and to do it in a way that is scalable where [Twitter is] not in the way,” Dorsey said. “And people can verify more facts about themselves, and we don’t have to be the judge or imply any bias on our part.”

The move comes following plenty of controversy over the fact that many have created accounts anonymously to spread false information, while a lot of bots have also popped up and written offensive material and misinformation. One such example of how anyone joining Twitter can create problems includes users linked to Russia who aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

As things stand, the only Twitter users who are eligible to be verified include accounts that are deemed to be of public interest. These include accounts by members of the music industry, as well as actors, fashionistas, government members, journalists, religious leaders, politicians, athletes, media personalities, business moguls and other key areas of interest.

TWTR stock gained 1.5% on Friday.