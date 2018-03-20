Uber Self-Driving Car Death: What We Know

Uber is caught up in an investigation following the death of a person struck by one of its self-driving cars.
Here’s what we know about the Uber self-driving car death.
- Uber was using a Volvo XC90 SUV for the self-driving test when the accident took place.
- The person struck by the car was Elaine Herzber.
- The 49-year-old Arizona resident was walking her bicycle across the road when she was hit.
- She was hit by the car in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday night at around 10:00 p.m.
- Uber’s self-driving car was travelling at 40 mph in a 35 mph zone when it hit the woman.
- The self-driving car didn’t slowdown before hitting Herzber.
- There was a person behind the wheel of the car, but they weren’t in control at the time of the accident.
- 44-year-old Rafael Vasquez was the test driver of the car during the incident.
- Vasquez is a felon that previously served almost four years in prison on charges of attempted armed robbery and unsworn falsification.
- It also appears that the self-driving car had warned Vasquez to disengage autopilot mode and resume control of the vehicle before the accident.
- While the investigation isn’t yet complete, it appears that Herzber is at fault for the incident.
- This is due to her stepping from the shadows near the median and into the path of the car.
- She was jaywalking when she was hit by the self-driving car from Uber.
