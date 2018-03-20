Uber Self-Driving Car Death: What We Know

Uber is caught up in an investigation following the death of a person struck by one of its self-driving cars.

Here’s what we know about the Uber self-driving car death.

Uber was using a Volvo XC90 SUV for the self-driving test when the accident took place.

The person struck by the car was Elaine Herzber.

The 49-year-old Arizona resident was walking her bicycle across the road when she was hit.

She was hit by the car in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday night at around 10:00 p.m.

Uber’s self-driving car was travelling at 40 mph in a 35 mph zone when it hit the woman.

The self-driving car didn’t slowdown before hitting Herzber.

There was a person behind the wheel of the car, but they weren’t in control at the time of the accident.

44-year-old Rafael Vasquez was the test driver of the car during the incident.

Vasquez is a felon that previously served almost four years in prison on charges of attempted armed robbery and unsworn falsification.

It also appears that the self-driving car had warned Vasquez to disengage autopilot mode and resume control of the vehicle before the accident.

While the investigation isn’t yet complete, it appears that Herzber is at fault for the incident.

This is due to her stepping from the shadows near the median and into the path of the car.

She was jaywalking when she was hit by the self-driving car from Uber.

