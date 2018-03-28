Valpak Alert: Company Confirms They Hid Real $100 Checks in Some Mailers

Valpak, an advertising company, is sending out $100 checks in some of its envelopes.

Valpak says that the envelopes possibly containing the $100 checks will have a special marking for customers to identify them by. This includes yellow text on the front of the envelope stating that it may hold a $100 check.

According to Valpak, the envelopes containing $100 show up in all of the markets it serves starting this year. Every month in 2018 the company will be sending these check out mixed in with envelopes that won’t contain the checks.

Valpak is including the checks in some of its envelopes as a way to get customers to look inside them. The envelopes typically contain coupons and advertisements. The company notes that there are also no strings attached to the checks. This means customers can cash them without having to complete special offers or provide personal information.

Valpak notes that this isn’t the first time that is has offered $100 checks in its envelopes. The company has been doing this since 1988. However, it previously restricted the offer to select markets and never did all areas at once.

Valpak points out that even customers in Canada can get in on the action. While envelopes heading to the country won’t contain a check, they will contain a voucher that recipients can redeem for $100.

“I treated my family to dinner using the $100 and a Valpak coupon,” Houston, Texas resident Sharon S, says in one of the company’s testimonials about its $100 checks.

