Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Q2 Earnings: 11 Highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) has released its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Here are a few highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s recent earnings report.

Earnings per share reported during the quarter came in at $1.73.

This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.36 from the same time last year.

It also comes in well above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.55 for the period.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported net income of $1.35 billion for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Net income reported in its fiscal second quarter of 2017 was $1.06 billion.

WBA also reported operating income of $1.98 billion for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported by the retail company in the same period of the year prior was $1.48 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s revenue reported for the fiscal second quarter of the year was $33.02 billion.

This is an increase over its revenue of $29.45 billion that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $32.19 billion for the quarter.

Free cash flow reported during the quarter was $1.9 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc also announced an update to its outlook for the fiscal full year of 2018. It is now expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $5.85 to $6.05. If this holds true, it will have the company handily beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $5.79 for the year.

WBA stock was up 1% as of noon Wednesday.

