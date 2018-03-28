Walmart Evicts ‘Cosmopolitan’ From Checkout Aisle

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) will no longer be keeping Cosmopolitan in its checkout aisles.

Walmart says that the reason for pulling the magazine from the checkout aisles of its stores was a business one. It notes that it often changes up where merchandise is located in its stores. It also says that it has heard the complaints some customers have about the magazine.

Those complaints are likely the ones coming from the National Center on Sexual Exploitation. This group has been pushing to remove the magazine from checkout aisles, claiming it is basically porn. The organization has made similar pushes at other stores, such as Rite Aid.

Just because Walmart is no longer carrying Cosmopolitan in its checkout aisles doesn’t mean it is gone completely. Instead, customers that do want to purchase the publication can still find it in each store’s magazine section, reports NPR.

Here’s what some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users have to say about Walmart removing Cosmopolitan from its checkout aisles.

“Confusing. Walmart is going to remove @Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout lines, in part as a response to the #MeToo movement, says @USAToday . But Me Too is about harassment, not sex, and certainly not women enjoying sex. Everything is being thrown into the panic blender.”

“The grossest thing is how these folks are blatantly distorting what the #MeToo movement is about to justify pushing Cosmo off of Walmart checkout shelves. “

“Removing Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout lines at the behest of a Republican censorship organization that hates female sexuality is not a victory for the #MeToo movement. It’s a severe perversion of it.”

