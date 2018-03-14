Walmart Grocery Delivery Coming to 100 Cities by 2019

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) will be bringing grocery delivery to 100 cities by the end of the year.

Walmart was previously only testing out the service in six cities. However, those tests must have been successful as it is expanding the offer to more areas. This change will bring the service to 800 stores and will reach 40% of its customers.

Walmart has yet to say what cities will be getting the new grocery delivery service. However, we do know how the process will work. First, customers will use the grocery section of the website or app to place orders. After doing this, they can chose when the delivery will be made. Once that it done, an employee will shop for the customer and send the goods on their way.

Customers that are hoping to take advantage of the Walmart grocery delivery service should keep a few things in mind. This includes the price of shipping for the food, which is $9.95. There’s also a $30 minimum purchase required to use the service.

Some of the benefits of the Walmart grocery delivery service include the ability to have items show up the same day customers order them. There also isn’t a membership requirement. This will help the chain better compete against Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime Now service, which does require a membership to use.

Walmart is also covering the delivery cost of customers for the first order that they make. All customers have to do is use the special promo code “FRESHCAR” when making their first order.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.