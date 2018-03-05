Walmart Meal Kits Coming to 2,000 Stores by 2019

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is introducing meals kits to 2,000 of its stores in 2018.

The new effort from the company has it making meals daily at its deli. Customers can order these meals via the retail chain’s Online Grocery Pickup. This lets them order at lunch and pick the meals up for dinner. There will also simply be meals available on store shelves for customers to purchase.

Customers that choose to grab the meal kits from Walmart will pay between $8 and $15 for them. The meals kits are made to feed two people and come in several different options, such as Pre-portioned Meal Kits, One Step Meals and Rotisserie Chicken Meals.

The Pre-portioned Meal Kits from Walmart allow customers to make meals without having to worry about measuring and cutting up ingredients. One Step Meals are those that only need to be heated up before customers can eat them. Customers that order Rotisserie Chicken Meals won’t have to worry about any preparation and can dive right in.

Here are the Pre-portioned Meal Kits from Walmart.

Steak Dijon

Basil Garlic Chicken

Sweet Chili Chicken Stir Fry

Pork Florentine

These are the One Step Meals.

Chicken Alfredo

Cheesy Ravioli Bake

Meatloaf

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Chicken Parmesan

Pulled Beef

Chicken Marsala

Curry Chicken

Pot Roast

Chicken Enchiladas

And finally, we have the Rotisserie Chicken Meals.

Thai Curry Chicken

Chicken Fried Rice

You can follow this link to learn more about the new meal kits from Walmart and the locations that already offer them.

The new meal kits from Walmart will have the retail giant directly competing against meal kit companies like Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ). APRN has been struggling over the last year, but got some positive new last month with a solid earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017. However, it will be tough for it to compete against WMT.

WMT stock was up 1% and APRN stock was down 4% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.