Gun Control News: Walmart Raises Minimum Age for Gun Buyers

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is raising the age restriction on firearm sales to 21.

Walmart says that the increase to its firearm sales age restriction is due to “recent events.” While the company doesn’t come out and say what these recent events are, it’s obvious that it is referring the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

According to Walmart, the change is taking place as quickly as possible. It will also make it so that anyone under the age of 21 can’t buy ammunition. The store points out that it only sells handguns in Alaska and that it stopped selling modern sporting rifles in 2015.

The changes at Walmart will also affect more than just its firearm and ammunition sales. The company says that it will also be monitoring sales on its marketplace to ensure that they follow its new policy.

Walmart also notes that it is doubling down on removing items that appears similar to modern sporting rifles and assault-style weapons. This will have the retailer removing all airsoft guns and toys with similar appearances from its website.

Walmart’s decision to raise the age restriction firearm sales comes shortly after a similar change from Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ). It is no longer selling assault-style rifles and is also ending the sale of high-capacity magazines.

Other gun control news includes several companies cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) following the shooting in Parkland. You can see a list of those companies at this link.

