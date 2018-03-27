Walmart Robots Are Roaming the Aisles in 50 Stores

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) now has robots roaming around 50 of its stores.

The robots that are rolling around the stores have an important task: they scan shelves and the items on them. This allows the robots to make notes of items that are out of stock, items in the wrong place, missing tags and more.

When the robots find something wrong, they are able to alert Walmart’s employees about the issue. These employees can then take care of the problem. This lets the company better manage its shelves, which the robot can do more efficiently than a human employee.

Walmart notes that having robots scan it shelves also gives employees more time to help out customers. On top of this, employees have been using information from the robot to quickly stock shelves that are missing items.

Walmart is still only testing the robots out, but it is happy with what it is seeing. The robots have been searching through stores during the morning, day and evening. The company says it is still working to best utilize the data that the robots are providing, reports Business Insider.

The robots that Walmart is using to scan shelves come from startup Bossa Nova. The startup took into consideration the type of environment the robot would be in when designing it. This includes building it to resist possible damage from teens that try to play pranks on the device.

Bossa Nova also notes that the design of having most of the bulk in the base causes customers and employees to think the robot is smaller than it is. A tower of scanners has the robot sitting at 6.5 feet tall, but most only think of the base as the robot. Fortune notes.

