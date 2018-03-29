Maundy Thursday 2018: 14 Things to Know About the Christian Holy Day

Today, March 29, 2018, is Maundy Thursday.

Maundy Thursday is a Christian holy day and InvestorPlace has a few things to know about it.

The holy day gets its name from the act of washing of feet.

Specifically, it comes from the first words of a Latin song that goes with the act.

It hearkens back to the time in the Bible when Jesus Christ washed the feet of His disciples.

The specific passage in the Bible that details these events is John 13:1–17.

The holy day always takes place on the Thursday before Easter.

It is also seen by many as a celebration of The Last Supper.

This is due to the feet washing taking place after Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with the disciples.

It is part of a larger series of days leading up to Easter that include Good Friday and Holy Saturday, before ending with Resurrection Sunday.

The day is also sometimes simply referred to as Holy Thursday.

The customs of the day change from denomination to denomination, but many include the washing of feet.

Some of the denominations that celebrate the holy day include Anglicans, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Mennonites, and Catholics.

However, not all Christians celebrate the holy day, or do so in the same way as others.

This includes some areas of the world celebrating the holy day by eating green foods.

In these areas, the holy day is called Green Thursday.

You can follow this link to learn more about Maundy Thursday and how it connects to the Easter weekend.

