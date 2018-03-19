GameOn: 12 Things to Know About Amazon’s New Gaming Service

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is launching a new gaming service called GameOn.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about GameOn.

The service targets developers planning to hold competitions for their players.

It includes APIs that allows them to easily set up leaderboards, leagues, events and multi-round competitions.

The type of competitions available range from local to regional and developers can also let players create their own tournaments.

It also allows developers to set different prizes for winners of the competitions.

This includes real-world items available through Amazon, or in-game items.

GameOn works on a large variety of platforms, including mobile, PC, and consoles.

The GameOn service runs off of AWS cloud infrastructure and works on all operating systems.

It also allows for easy scaling, which lets developers better focus on game development.

Several companies, such as nWay , Game Insight and Umbrella Games are already using the service.

, and are already using the service. Amazon is allowing developers to try out GameOn for free until May 1, 2018.

Following this free trial, developers will still get to use the service free for a limited time for up to 35,000 plays.

After this, developers will then have to start paying 3 cents per play to use the gaming service.

“Game developers have consistently told us they are looking for ways to increase player engagement and retention,” Marja Koopmans, Director of Amazon Competitive Gaming, said in a statement. “We built Amazon GameOn to give developers simple, yet powerful tools to foster community through competitive gameplay.”

You can learn more about Amazon’s new GameOn gaming service by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.