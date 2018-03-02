Friday Apple Rumors: What’s the Average Lifespan for an Apple Device?

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the average lifespan for an AAPL device. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

Device Lifespan: A recent report details the average lifespan of Apple devices, reports MacRumors. The look at the average lifespan for the tech company’s device comes from Asymco analyst Horace Dediu. Dediu doesn’t break down the lifespan of each product line, but instead offers an overall lifespan for all AAPL products. Based on the analyst’s calculations the average lifespan for one of the company’s device is four years and thee months.

International Women’s Day: AAPL is joining in on International Women’s Day with a special challenge next week, 9to5Mac notes. The special challenge from the company will take place on March 8, which is International Women’s Day. The challenge comes through the company’s Activity app on its Watch devices. It challenges users to double their daily Activity ring. Those that complete the challenge will receive special stickers as a reward.

Shuttle Shooter: The California Highway Patrol is looking to catch shooters targeting Apple and Google shuttles, reports AppleInsider. To achieve this goal, the California Highway Patrol is sending out decoy shuttles to try and draw out the shooter, or shooters. There are also local police that will be riding undercover on normal shuttles. There have been no injuries as a result of the shootings. However, the shots are breaking glass and putting dents in the shuttles. The shooters are targeting the shuttles with pellet guns.

