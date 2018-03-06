Tuesday Apple Rumors: Survey Learns Why iPhone Owners Aren’t Upgrading

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a survey for iPhone owners. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone Survey: A new survey provides answers for why iPhone owners aren’t upgrading to the iPhone X, reports MacRumors. The survey comes from Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson and gives respondents a few options to chose from. The most popular is that the owner is still happy with their current iPhone with 44%. The next closest is 31% of iPhone owners saying the new smartphone is too expensive. Another 17% say it’s for another reason, while 8% say they prefer a larger screen.

iPhone Security: A security firm will help customers unlock an iPhone, for a price, BGR notes. The security firm is Grayshift and its employees include a former security engineer at AAPL and previous employees of U.S. intelligence agency contractors. The firm charges $15,000 for 300 attempts at unlocking a device and unlimited attempts for $30,000. This is for smartphones that are running iOS 11.

watchOS 4.3 Beta: The fourth beta of watchOS 4.3 is now available for download, reports AppleInsider. The new beta comes out just one day after several other betas were sent by Apple to developers. There are no notes to go with the new beta, so it’s unknown what has changed. However, we do know that watchOS 4.3 will allow users to access their full music library from a connected iPhone.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.