45 Winn-Dixie Stores Closing: Is Your Store on the List?

Southeastern Grocers is planning to close down a total of 94 stores as it files for bankruptcy, and this will have several Winn-Dixie stores closing.
Here are the Winn-Dixie stores closing as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring effort.
Alabama
- 2495 Hwy 431, Anniston
- 2220 Bessemer Road, Birmingham
- 3075 Us Hwy 98, Daphne
- 3850 W. Main Street, Dothan
- 2131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan
- Hwy 59 And 16Th Avenue, Gulf Shores
- 2502 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile
- 1134 South Alabama Ave., Monroeville
- 3881 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery
- 21951 D Hwy 59, Robertsdale
Florida
- 6180 Us Highway 41 N, Apollo Beach
- 10026 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs
- 3500 53Rd Ave. West, Bradenton
- 2581 North Hiatus Road, Cooper City
- 2701 S. Woodland Blvd., Deland
- 18731 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers
- 8650 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers
- 2002 SW 34Th St, Gainesville
- 9866 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
- 6707 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter
- 3757 Military Trail, Jupiter
- E Vine St, Kissimmee
- 2126 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
- 6301 County Line Rd., Miramar
- 4417 Nw Blitchton Road, Ocala
- 8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131, Ocala
- 248 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park
- 4686 E Michigan Street, Orlando
- 7139 W Broward Blvd, Plantation
- 277 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach
- 7625 Blind Pass Road, Saint Petersburg
- 3301 17Th Street, Sarasota
- 1325 S. Tamimi Trail, Sarasota
- 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota
- 2160 S. Federal Highway, Stuart
- 3813-10 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee
- 1525 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee
- 7015 N. University Drive, Tamarac
- 2525 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa
- 4317 Gandy Blvd, Tampa
Georgia
- Milgen Road, Columbus
- Bemiss Rd., Valdosta
- 1105 Madison Highway, Valdosta
Louisiana
- 619 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville
Mississippi
- 2384 Pass Rd., Biloxi
You can follow this link to see more than just the Winn-Dixie stores closing from the bankruptcy filing.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.