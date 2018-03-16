45 Winn-Dixie Stores Closing: Is Your Store on the List?

Southeastern Grocers is planning to close down a total of 94 stores as it files for bankruptcy, and this will have several Winn-Dixie stores closing.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are the Winn-Dixie stores closing as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring effort.

Alabama

2495 Hwy 431, Anniston

2220 Bessemer Road, Birmingham

3075 Us Hwy 98, Daphne

3850 W. Main Street, Dothan

2131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Hwy 59 And 16Th Avenue, Gulf Shores

2502 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile

1134 South Alabama Ave., Monroeville

3881 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery

21951 D Hwy 59, Robertsdale

Florida

6180 Us Highway 41 N, Apollo Beach

10026 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs

3500 53Rd Ave. West, Bradenton

2581 North Hiatus Road, Cooper City

2701 S. Woodland Blvd., Deland

18731 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers

8650 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers

2002 SW 34Th St, Gainesville

9866 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

6707 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter

3757 Military Trail, Jupiter

E Vine St, Kissimmee

2126 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes

6301 County Line Rd., Miramar

4417 Nw Blitchton Road, Ocala

8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131, Ocala

248 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park

4686 E Michigan Street, Orlando

7139 W Broward Blvd, Plantation

277 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach

7625 Blind Pass Road, Saint Petersburg

3301 17Th Street, Sarasota

1325 S. Tamimi Trail, Sarasota

2881 Clark Road, Sarasota

2160 S. Federal Highway, Stuart

3813-10 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee

1525 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee

7015 N. University Drive, Tamarac

2525 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa

4317 Gandy Blvd, Tampa

Georgia

Milgen Road, Columbus

Bemiss Rd., Valdosta

1105 Madison Highway, Valdosta

Louisiana

619 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville

Mississippi

2384 Pass Rd., Biloxi

You can follow this link to see more than just the Winn-Dixie stores closing from the bankruptcy filing.

