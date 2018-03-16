Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 45 Winn-Dixie Stores Closing: Is Your Store on the List?

45 Winn-Dixie Stores Closing: Is Your Store on the List?

Many stores in Florida are closing shop

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Southeastern Grocers is planning to close down a total of 94 stores as it files for bankruptcy, and this will have several Winn-Dixie stores closing.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are the Winn-Dixie stores closing as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring effort.

Alabama

  • 2495 Hwy 431, Anniston
  • 2220 Bessemer Road, Birmingham
  • 3075 Us Hwy 98, Daphne
  • 3850 W. Main Street, Dothan
  • 2131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan
  • Hwy 59 And 16Th Avenue, Gulf Shores
  • 2502 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile
  • 1134 South Alabama Ave., Monroeville
  • 3881 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery
  • 21951 D Hwy 59, Robertsdale

Florida

  • 6180 Us Highway 41 N, Apollo Beach
  • 10026 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs
  • 3500 53Rd Ave. West, Bradenton
  • 2581 North Hiatus Road, Cooper City
  • 2701 S. Woodland Blvd., Deland
  • 18731 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers
  • 8650 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers
  • 2002 SW 34Th St, Gainesville
  • 9866 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
  • 6707 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter
  • 3757 Military Trail, Jupiter
  • E Vine St, Kissimmee
  • 2126 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
  • 6301 County Line Rd., Miramar
  • 4417 Nw Blitchton Road, Ocala
  • 8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131, Ocala
  • 248 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park
  • 4686 E Michigan Street, Orlando
  • 7139 W Broward Blvd, Plantation
  • 277 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach
  • 7625 Blind Pass Road, Saint Petersburg
  • 3301 17Th Street, Sarasota
  • 1325 S. Tamimi Trail, Sarasota
  • 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota
  • 2160 S. Federal Highway, Stuart
  • 3813-10 N. Monroe Street, Tallahassee
  • 1525 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee
  • 7015 N. University Drive, Tamarac
  • 2525 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa
  • 4317 Gandy Blvd, Tampa

Georgia

  • Milgen Road, Columbus
  • Bemiss Rd., Valdosta
  • 1105 Madison Highway, Valdosta

Louisiana

  • 619 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville

Mississippi

  • 2384 Pass Rd., Biloxi

You can follow this link to see more than just the Winn-Dixie stores closing from the bankruptcy filing.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

