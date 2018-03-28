Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for April 2018

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced the April 2018 selection of Xbox Live free games With Gold.

Source: Microsoft

Each month, subscribers of the company’s exclusive Gold service have access to two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 games they can download for free for either the entire month or parts of the month. Here’s what Microsoft has in store for April:

The Witness : All month long, Xbox One gamers will be able to play The Witness, which is a 2016, 3D puzzle title in which you explore an open world island that contains natural and man-made structures. You solve puzzles, based on interactions with grids that are presented on panels through the island or paths hidden within the world.

: All month long, Xbox One gamers will be able to play The Witness, which is a 2016, 3D puzzle title in which you explore an open world island that contains natural and man-made structures. You solve puzzles, based on interactions with grids that are presented on panels through the island or paths hidden within the world. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate : Owners of an Xbox One will also be able to play this game, which is available from April 16th through May 15th. The title is among the most popular in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, following a feud between the Assassins and the Templars.

: Owners of an Xbox One will also be able to play this game, which is available from April 16th through May 15th. The title is among the most popular in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, following a feud between the Assassins and the Templars. Cars 2 : For the Xbox 360, gamers will be able to access the Cars 2 video game from April 1st through the 15th, following the popular film series with a twist. The game has an international spy theme to it.

: For the Xbox 360, gamers will be able to access the Cars 2 video game from April 1st through the 15th, following the popular film series with a twist. The game has an international spy theme to it. Dead Space 2: For the second half of the month, Xbox 360 owners can play Dead Space 2. The survival horror video game, where you fight a Necromorph outbreak three years after the original Dead Space.

MSFT stock was up about 0.8% early Wednesday afternoon.