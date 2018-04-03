3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Intel Corporation (INTC)

U.S. equities were up on Thursday as a number of tech stocks had strong earnings reports.. The S&P 500 Index gained 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6%.

Several companies reported on their latest quarters after the bell Thursday, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ).

Here’s how they did:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon reported its latest quarterly earnings results after hours Thursday, topping analysts’ expectations.

The company announced that its adjusted earnings for the period came in at $3.27 per share, which were well ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.26 per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Amazon’s revenue was strong as well at $51.04 billion, increasing 43% compared to the year-ago quarter thanks to a strong performance from Whole Foods. Analysts were projecting revenue of $49.78 billion, per Thomson Reuters.

The online retailer’s AWS revenue tallied up to $5.44 billion, ahead of the $5.25 billion that analysts polled by FactSet were calling for. Amazon’s North America revenue was up about 46% year-over-year to $30.7 billion, while international sales were up 34% to $14.8 billion.

AMZN stock fell about 5.9% after the bell Thursday.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Microsoft also unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell yesterday.

The company brought in third-quarter earnings of 95 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which was 10 cents above the 85 cents per share that analysts were calling for in their estimate, according to Thomson Reuters.

It was a good sales period for Microsoft as well, as the company brought in $26.82 billion in sales, better than the $25.77 billion in sales that Wall Street was guiding for in its forecast, per Thomson Reuters.

The tech giant’s revenue increased about 16% compared to the year-ago quarter. For its fiscal fourth quarter, analysts expect Microsoft to bring in $28.01 billion in revenue, per Thomson Reuters.

MSFT stock fell about 0.3% after hours Thursday.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel had a positive period as well as shares rose on the company’s quarterly earnings beat.

The company brought in GAAP revenue of $16.1 billion for its first quarter, marking a 9% gain compared to the year-ago quarter and beating the $15.05 billion that analysts were calling for.

Intel’s earnings came in at 87 cents per share on an adjusted basis to kick off its fiscal 2018, marking a 32% surge compared to the year-ago quarter. Wall Street was forecasting adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share.

For its second quarter, the company predicts revenue of $16.3 billion, ahead of the $15.55 billion that Wall Street is calling for. Earnings are slated to be 85 cents per share according to the company, ahead of the 81 cents per share that analysts’ predict.

For its fiscal 2018, Intel predicts revenue of $67.5 billion, ahead of the $65.06 billion that analysts expects. Intel also calls for adjusted earnings of $3.85 per share for the full year, ahead of the $3.65 per share that Wall Street predicts in its outlook.

INTC shares were up about 6.8% after the bell.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.