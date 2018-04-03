3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Facebook, Inc. (FB), Franklin Covey Co. (FC) and Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

U.S. equities were soaring Wednesday despite early turmoil stemming from China announcing new tariffs on up to $50 billion in U.S. goods. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5%.

Companies such as Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ), Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC ) and Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN ) all made headlines after the bell Wednesday.

Here’s how they did:

Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Facebook shares were higher following Mark Zuckerberg’s Q&A.

The CEO fielded questions after the market closed Wednesday, revealing that the personal information of up to 87 million people, mostly Americans, may have been shared improperly with Cambridge Analytica, which has been linked to President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

The figure is much higher than the previous estimate of roughly 50 million users. The current estimate of 87 million people makes up about one quarter of the entire population of the U.S.

Zuckerberg and Facebook unveiled the revised figure on a statement that discussed changes on how the company handles personal data, noting that it would now tell users on April 9 whether or not their information was shared with Cambridge Analytics.

The social media site’s boss is also expected to present himself before at least one Senate committee next week to discuss these issues of privacy and data.

FB stock gained 2.7% after the bell.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC)

Franklin Covey reported strong quarterly results that sent shares higher.

For its second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company reported adjusted earnings at a loss of 20 cents per share, which is 10 cents narrower than the Wall Street consensus estimate of a loss of 30 cents per share.

On the revenue front, Franklin Covey brought in $46.5 million, which is in line with the same figure that analysts were calling for. The company’s gross profit was up 17% to $32.7 million.

Franklin Covey’s paying subscriber figures surged 39% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching 510,000.

FC stock gained more than 0.7% after hours following a 4% pop during regular trading hours Wednesday.

Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Resources Connection also reported on its quarter late yesterday.

The consulting company said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it reported revenue of $172 million, marking a 20% improvement compared to the year-ago period and a 10% gain sequentially.

Earnings for the quarter came in at $4.6 million, or 14 cents per share, according to Resources Connection. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 18 cents per share, beating the 15 cents per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

“We achieved strong results this quarter across our three priority focus areas: growing revenue in all geographies, the smooth integration of Accretive and taskforce, and continuing the successful execution of our strategic initiatives,” said Kate Duchene, President and CEO of RGP.

RECN stock was trading flat after hours Wednesday.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.