3 Strong Buy Dimensional Mutual Funds for High Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1200 employees, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine different countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2018, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $586 billion of assets under management.

For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 37 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Strong Buy Dimensional Mutual Funds for High Returns: DFA US Targeted Value Portfolio (DFTPX)

DFA US Targeted Value Portfolio (MUTF: DFTPX ) seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. DFTPX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing mainly in readily marketable securities of domestic mid- and small-cap companies that are expected to be value stocks. DFA US Targeted Value R2 returned 6.6% in the past one year.

As of February 2018, DFTPX held 1,438 issues, with 0.91% of its assets invested in Kohl’s Corp.

Strong Buy Dimensional Mutual Funds for High Returns: DFA Tax-Managed US Marketwide Value Portfolio (DTMMX)

DFA Tax-Managed US Marketwide Value Portfolio (MUTF: DTMMX ) is part of Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Series, which invests in a wide variety of securities of domestic companies that are believed to be undervalued.

DTMMX seeks to attain capital growth for the long run. DFA Tax-Managed US Marketwide Value returned 10.8% in the past one year.

DTMMX has an expense ratio of only 0.37% compared with the category average of 0.60%.

Strong Buy Dimensional Mutual Funds for High Returns: DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio (DFUEX)

DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio (MUTF: DFUEX ) seeks capital appreciation for the long run. DFUEX invests a large chunk of its assets in equity securities of domestic small-cap companies, highly profitable companies and value stocks. DFA US Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio returned 13.3% in the past one year.

Jed Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFUEX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional funds.

