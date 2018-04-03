3 Top PIMCO Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

PIMCO or Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers a broad lineup of investment solutions that encompass the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management.

Though the firm manages a large number of mutual funds across a wide range, it is best known for fixed income mutual funds.

It boasts more than 2,200 employees working in 12 countries and trading operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

The company had around $1.77 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2018.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Top PIMCO Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio: PIMCO All Asset Fund (PASAX)

PIMCO All Asset Fund (MUTF: PASAX ) is considered a “fund of funds,” as it invests almost all its assets in other mutual funds, including smart beta funds and actively managed fundsof the PIMCO Equity Series or PIMCO ETF Trust.

PASAX seeks a high level of returns through sensible investment management and preservation of capital. PIMCO All Asset A has returned 8.2% in the last one year.

Robert D. Arnott is one of the fund managers of PASAX since 2002.

Top PIMCO Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio: PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund (PCLAX)

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy Fund (MUTF: PCLAX ) seeks to offer returns higher than that of its benchmark. PCLAX invests a large chunk of its assets in commodity-linked derivative securities supported by low volatility and actively managed portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments.

The fund invests heavily in fixed income securities like debt securities and bonds issued by domestic and foreign companies.PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy A has one-year annualized returns of 17.1%.

As of Dec 31, 2017, PCLAX held 546 issues, with 26.42% of its assets invested in Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd.

Top PIMCO Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio: PIMCO Income Fund (PONAX)

PIMCO Income Fund (MUTF: PONAX ) invests a minimum of 65% of its assets in fixed income securities from a wide range of sectors. These securities may include options, futures contracts and swap agreements.

PONAX may invest not more than half of its assets in securities that are rated below investment grade. The fund seeks maximization of income. PIMCO Income A has returned 4.9% in the last one year.

PONAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.37%.

