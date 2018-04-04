4 Notable Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts, Including The TJX Companies Inc

The S&P 500 Index had another choppy trading week last week as investors tried to gain clarity on the probability of a long-lasting global trade war. Stocks ultimately finished the week lower, but several companies announced higher dividends.

Four notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including a major consumer retailer, a large technology hardware vendor, and regional bank.

Here are four dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts

The TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) increased its quarterly dividend by 25%, raising its payment to 39 cents per share from 31.25 cents. Shareholders of record as of May 17 will receive dividends from the off-price apparel and home fashions retailer on June 7. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on May 16.

TJX Dividend Yield: 1.9%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE ) announced a 50% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 7.5 cents per share to 11.25 cents. Dividends will be paid from the manufacturer of servers and storage solutions on July 4 to shareholders of record as of June 13. HPE shares trade ex-dividend on June 12.

HPE Dividend Yield: 2.6%

UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF ) grew its quarterly dividend from 3.75 cents per share to 11.25 cents, representing a hefty raise of 200%. The provider of workplace uniforms will pay out its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of June 8 on June 29. UNF shares trade ex-dividend on June 7.

UNF Dividend Yield: 0.3%

Bank of the Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, raising its payment to 19.5 cents per share from 19 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 13 will receive their higher dividends on April 20 from the regional bank. OZRK shares will be ex-dividend on April 12.

OZRK Dividend Yield: 1.7%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long TJX.

