4 Earnings Losers from Thursday’s Trading

U.S. equities are rallying on Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 once more away from its 200-day moving average thanks to the ongoing flow of positive earnings results.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) is in one of the biggest earnings winners today, up 9.4% to hit its best level in six weeks thanks to better-than-expected earnings and double-digit user growth. There were solid results form Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) as well, pushing the stocks up 5.1% and 11.6% respectively.

But not all areas of the market are participating in this earnings season rally. Here are four stocks that are Thursday’s earnings losers:

Thursday’s Earnings Loser #1: AT&T (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) did not have a good day. Following disappointing earnings, T shares are dropping hard, down 5.5% in mid-day trading returning to lows not seen since November.

Earnings of 85 cents per share missed estimates by three cents on a 3.4% drop in revenues. The top line was pressured by a decline in wireline services, domestic video and wireless service. Analysts at Hilliard Lyons downgraded T shares to neutral as a result.

The company will next report results on July 25 after the bell.

Thursday’s Earnings Loser #2: American Airlines (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ) shares are down 4.8% as I write this, recovering from an even steeper loss earlier in the session, after issuing disappointing guidance.

Earnings of 75 cents per share beat estimates by four cents on a 5.9% rise in revenues. Revenue per seat mile increased for the sixth consecutive quarter.

But looking ahead to the full fiscal year, the company lowered its earnings-per-share estimate to $5.00 to $6.00 from $5.50 to $6.50 previously. Analysts were looking for $5.76.

Thursday’s Earnings Losers #3: Raytheon (RTN)

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ) is down 1.4% in trading testing lows not seen since March, falling further below their 50-day moving average.

The company reported earnings of $2.20 per share, nine cents ahead of estimates, on a 4.4% rise in revenues. Forward guidance was good too.

But revenues were only in-line with estimates, which seems to have disappointed the whisper expectations on the Street.

Thursday’s Earnings Losers #4: Altria Group (MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO ) was also down after earnings, despite meeting estimates.

MO shares are down 2.4% in mid-day trading, falling back to lows not seen since early 2016. This caps a decline of more than 28% from the highs set in the summer of 2017.

The company reported earnings of 95 cents per share, four cents ahead of estimates on a 1.8% rise in revenues. Guidance was reaffirmed and revenues were in-line with estimates, both of which disappointed investors.

On its post-earnings call, the company wondered if the recent rise in gas prices dinged sales.

