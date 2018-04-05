The 5 Best Stocks to Trade the First Week of Earnings Season

It’s official, Q1 earnings season is upon us. The expectations for this quarter are very high and the market needs some distraction from the geopolitical concerns that have roiled the landscaped recently. After last week’s soft launch of the season, this week is very hard hitting.

We’ll have reports from streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX ), steel company Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE ), shoe-maker Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX ) and oil services giant Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB ). This first week will have a smattering of financial firms, tech companies, along with commodity stocks. It should prove to be an exciting week.

Pullbacks following earnings could be the perfect opportunity for value investors looking to add to positions while breakouts could offer momentum traders swing trades to profit from.

This week’s stocks to watch:

Best Stocks to Trade the First Week of Earnings Season: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD.

The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Best Stocks to Trade the First Week of Earnings Season: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide.

The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Best Stocks to Trade the First Week of Earnings Season: Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. T

Best Stocks to Trade the First Week of Earnings Season: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide.

It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales.

Best Stocks to Trade the First Week of Earnings Season: Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide.

The company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

