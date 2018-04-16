’60 Minutes’ Report Questions Safety of Allegiant Air

The 60 Minutes report claims that there have been a large number of safety issues for an airline the size of Allegiant Air. The company currently operates roughly 100 planes. Some of these planes included outdated McDonnell-Douglas MD-80s.

The age of the planes in use by Allegiant Air is likely behind its high number of safety issues over the last few years. The MD-80s it uses are hard to find parts for and are often undergoing maintenance. They make up about 30% of its fleet.

According to the 60 Minutes report, Allegiant Air has reported more than 100 serious safety issues to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from Jan. 1, 2016 to October of that year. Despite all of these reports, the FAA still backs the airline.

The troubles that Allegiant Air has dealt with include engine fires, smoke in cabins and loss of cabin pressure. It has had to make several emergency landings, as well as delay flights, due to these troubles.

“I have encouraged my family, my friends and myself not to fly on Allegiant,” John Goglia, a former member of the National Transportation Safety Board, told Steve Krof during an interview for the 60 Minutes report.