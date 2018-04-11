Wednesday Apple Rumors: Study Finds 82% of Teens Own an iPhone

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a study about iPhone ownership among teens. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Teen Ownership: A recent study has found that 82% of teens own an iPhone, reports BGR. The study asked 6,000 teens about the smartphone that they own. It also asked them if they had plans to purchase an iPhone in the future, with 84% saying they do. This shows that teens are much more interested in the AAPL’s iPhone than they are in Android devices. The average age of respondents to the survey was 16.

Foundation Show: AAPL is reportedly working on a TV show based on the Foundation novels, MacRumors notes. Skydance Television is the current rights holder to the novel and would be creating the show for AAPL. David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman are planning to work on the project. The Foundation novels were written by Isaac Asimov and are among his more popular works.

Apple Music: Apple Music now has more than 40 million subscribers, reports 9to5Mac. The new milestone for the tech company comes almost three years after the service launched. To go along with this news are changes in leadership for the service. Oliver Schusser is taking over as the new head of the service’s music streaming division. Schusser has been an AAPL employee for roughly 14 years.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.